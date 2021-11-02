New Zealand Unemployment Fell to Record Low in 3Q -- Update

(Adds details)

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Unemployment in New Zealand declined to a record low in the third quarter, likely adding to inflation pressures and reinforcing expectations for higher interest rates.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% -- equaling a record low set in 2007 -- from 4.0% in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The labor market figures highlight how measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the closed border and low interest rates, have turned the economy into a pressure cooker.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its cash rate to 0.5% from a record-low 0.25% last month and signaled more increases in coming months as consumer price inflation has climbed well above its 1.0%-3.0% target range.

The statistics agency said private-sector wages grew 2.5% from a year earlier in the third quarter and the number of people in employment rose 4.2% to an all-time high.

It is possible the jobless rate will rise in the fourth quarter because of a lengthy lockdown in Auckland that began in mid-August.

