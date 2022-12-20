New Zealand announces changes to agricultural emissions scheme to help farmers

WELLINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The New Zealand
government said on Wednesday that having listened to concerns
raised by farm groups it was making changes to its proposed
plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic
methane that mainly comes from cow and sheep burps.
The government said in a statement it had made a number of
changes to the original proposal including allowing for farmers
to use on-farm forestry to offset their carbon emissions and a
commitment to keep emissions pricing as low as possible.
The government in October released a proposed agricultural
emissions pricing plan, which when introduced in 2025 will make
New Zealand, a large agricultural exporter, the first country to
have farmers pay for emissions from livestock. The initial plan
was widely criticised by farm groups.
"The most important thing is getting an emission reduction
system set up that lasts," said New Zealand Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern said in a statement after the changes were
announced.
"We are working hard alongside the agriculture sector to
strike the balance between building good levels of sector
buy-in, while also ensuring the system is robust and meets our
emissions reductions goals," she said.
The changes were largely welcomed by the sector. A group
representing farmer bodies and indigenous interests, He Waka Eke
Noa, said in a statement that the government's emissions pricing
system was moving in the right direction.
"It shows the Government is listening to sector and Maori
views and is taking action to address concerns. This shows the
value of working together," said He Waka Eke Noa Independent
Chair Sarah Paters.
Final decisions on agricultural emissions pricing will be
made early next year with the aim of introducing legislation in
parliament by the middle of the year.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)