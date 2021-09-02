New Zealand attacker shot dead after injuring people at mall

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand police have shot
and killed a man who injured several people in a serious
incident unfolding at a mall in the city of Auckland, they said
on Friday.
"Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn
supermarket and injured multiple people," they said in a
statement.
"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has
died at the scene."
Radio New Zealand reported that at least four people have
been injured, but this has not yet been confirmed by
authorities.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently being briefed on
the situation, a spokeswoman said.
Videos posted online showed panicked shoppers running out of
the shopping mall and looking for cover as the situation
unfolded.
Heavily armed police and ambulances are at the scene.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Christopher Cushing)