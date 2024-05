WELLINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday forecast a budget deficit of NZ$11.07($7.04 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 30 2024, wider than a deficit of NZ$9.32 billion forecast in its half-year fiscal update in December.

Net debt excluding advances was forecast to peak at 43.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-25, a year later than it was forecast in the December update.

($1 = 1.6359 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast)