New Zealand’s Treasury on Thursday outlined a soft economic environment, rising unemployment and a weaker balance sheet, as the government reduced new spending and provided some tax relief as promised in last year’s general election.

“This budget won't fix all of New Zealand's economic challenges on its own and there is much more to do, but it does show what is possible with care and discipline,” said New Zealand Finance Minister Nicola Willis at the release of the conservative government’s inaugural budget statement.

Since being elected last October, the centre-right coalition government has faced a worsening economic situation with New Zealand now in a technical recession, unemployment rising and domestic inflation remaining stubbornly high. Treasury sees negative growth in the second quarter before the situation improves in the second half of the year.

The National Party of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had promised if elected it would provide tax relief in an effort to improve life for middle income New Zealand who are dealing with rising living costs, high mortgage rates and record house rental prices.

The government announced changes to the personal income tax thresholds that will provided a small boost to lower and middle income earners.

"Too many Kiwis have gone backwards in recent years. Even as wages have struggled to keep pace with inflation, Kiwis have been dragged into higher and higher tax brackets. Budget 2024 delivers the tax relief we were promised," Luxon said in a statement.

The government said tax relief will return NZ$3.7 billion ($2.3 billion) to the pockets of New Zealanders but is offset by savings and new revenue, meaning the measures are expected to be broadly neutral for inflation.

It announced new spending including NZ$2.68 billion for roads, rail and public transport, and NZ$2.1 billion for law and order, including funding for 500 new police officers and expanded prisons.

It has also announced big savings in housing, tertiary education, conservation and environment spending along with smaller cuts across a number of agencies.

Willis said agencies and departments had focused on cutting back office functions and those that did not align with the government's priorities.

"The goal of this exercise was unashamedly to move resources from the back office to the front office," she said.

Willis rejected criticism that funding had been unfairly reduced on programmes that benefit indigenous Maori, which sparked protests across the country on Thursday.

DEFICIT WIDENS

The government stressed reducing new spending will help with containing inflation, currently at 4.0% and above the central bank’s target of 1% to 3%.

It predicted a budget deficit of NZ$11.07 billion or 2.7% of gross domestic product for 2023/24. This was wider than the NZ$9.32 billion deficit forecast in the half yearly economic forecast. It now expects to return to surplus in 2027-28.

"We are determined to get there," said Willis in a press conference.

Net debt was forecast to peak at 43.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025/26, a year later than the December forecast.

Treasury forecast that economy contracted in the first half before returning to growth in the second half of the year.

