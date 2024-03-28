WELLINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence dropped in March as the business outlook survey showed weakening activity indicators and a slight fall in inflation pressures, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 22.9% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 34.7% optimism level in the previous poll in February.

A net 22.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 29.5% last month.

ANZ said in a note that the economy is broadly following the path laid out for it by the Reserve Bank.

"The good news is making solid progress,” it added. “It's certainly too soon to declare victory. But eyes on the prize; we’re getting there.” (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill)