SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence eased in June, with every sector except agriculture reporting weaker activity than a year earlier, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 6.1% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus an 11.2% optimism level in the previous poll in May.

A net 12.2% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 11.8% last month.

