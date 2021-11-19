New Zealand c.bank on a hiking spree as economic climate gets hotter

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl%3A%2F%2Fapps.cp.%2FApps%2Fcb-polls%3FRIC%3DNZINTR%253DECI
BENGALURU, Nov 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank
will raise rates for the second meeting in a row on Wednesday
and continue with its tightening spree next year as it tries to
put a lid on rising inflation and cool an overheated housing
market, a Reuters poll found.
Large amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus injected to
alleviate pandemic pain have helped the economy recover strongly
and pushed inflation to its highest and the jobless rate to its
lowest in over a decade.
That has prompted financial markets to price in a series of
interest rate rises through next year that economists have
mostly matched in their forecasts.
All but two of 23 economists in a Nov. 15-19 Reuters poll
predicted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would raise the
official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% at its Nov. 24
policy meeting. Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point
rise too.
The two dissenters expected a 50 basis point increase.
"Unlike other central banks, the RBNZ doesn't have the
luxury of time on its side. They are on a hiking cycle for sure;
we have seen one rate rise, we will get another one next week
and I think they will raise in every meeting into next year,"
said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.
"The economic climate is much hotter than the RBNZ
envisioned ... the decision to lift interest rates is in part
due to the excesses seen in the housing market."
Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics, forecasts a 50
basis point hike from the RBNZ on Wednesday, which if realised,
would bring rates back to their pre-pandemic level of 1.00%.
"The fact that every measure of underlying inflation which
the bank monitors is now around or above the top end of the
bank's target, it's obvious that more monetary tightening is
needed," Udy said.
Medians predict the official cash rate (OCR) reaching 1.75%
by the end of next year and 2.0% by end-2023. Still, that is
below what it was in 2014 after the RBNZ last delivered four
consecutive quarter-point rate rises.
New Zealand's annual inflation rose to 4.9% in the third
quarter, the fastest pace in more than a decade, driven by
housing-related costs and other supply constraints.
The RBNZ also warned that more persistent inflationary
pressures and any increase in inflation expectations https://www.reuters.com/article/newzealand-economy-inflation/update-1-new-zealand-inflation-expected-to-rise-in-q4-rbnz-survey-idINL1N2S904F,
coupled with weaker growth, could lead to a sudden tightening
in financial conditions.
On the other hand, the jobless rate https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/new-zealand-unemployment-rate-drops-record-low-q3-2021-11-02
fell to 3.4% in the third quarter, matching its lowest on
record from December 2007. That was around the same time that
the U.S. economy fell into a deep recession after the housing
bubble burst.
New Zealand's sizzling housing market will also figure
prominently in the monetary policy decision of the central bank,
which recently said house prices were above their sustainable
level and that increased the chance of a correction.
House prices have nearly doubled in the last seven years and
are the most unaffordable https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/growing-supply-will-bring-down-new-zealand-house-prices-says-rbnzs-orr-2021-11-01
among OECD nations due to a chronic housing shortage,
historically low interest rates and cheap access to capital from
the government's pandemic-driven stimulus spending.
"The labour market is the tightest it has ever been and
inflation pressures are intense, but on the other hand the
housing market cycle is looking very mature, and there's the
small matter of COVID spreading its way around the country,"
said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ.
"On balance, the case for tighter monetary conditions is
clear."
(Reporting by Vivek Mishra and Devayani Sathyan; Polling by Md.
Manzer Hussain and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Ross Finley
and Steve Orlofsky)