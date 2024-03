SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday higher capital requirements for banks had increased its resilience to shocks and capacity to absorb losses, as the central bank published its assessment of capital review implementation.

"We have not found any evidence of financial market disruptions from changes to capital requirements," RBNZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)