New Zealand central bank says house prices must fall 5% to 20% to be sustainable

WELLINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices need
to fall between 5% and 20% to reach a sustainable level, Reserve
Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on
Thursday.
New Zealand house prices have soared over the past couple of
years as investors have cashed in on historically low interest
rates and cheap access to capital under the government's
pandemic-inspired stimulus spending.
Although house prices have started to come off their highs,
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand still sees these as
unsustainable.
"Prices are in the order of 5% to 20% away from
sustainable," Hawkesby told the New Zealand's parliament's
finance and expenditure committee. He added that the central
bank was forecasting house prices to cumulatively fall around
10% over the next couple of years.
Along with high house prices, New Zealand is also facing
growing inflation.
The central bank has increased the cash rate in the past
four meetings as it tries to bring inflation back within the 1%
to 3% range.
Hawkesby said they expected to get inflation back within the
band in two years.
