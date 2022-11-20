Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New Zealand defence minister visits Ukraine, reaffirms support

11/20/2022 | 12:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Zealand's Minister of Defence Peeni Henare speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

(Reuters) - New Zealand said on Sunday Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Kyiv to reaffirm the Pacific nation's support for Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion.

"We discussed New Zealand's recent extension of the infantry training support mission in the UK for Ukrainian troops out to July 2023," Henare said in a statement after holding bilateral talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

"Visiting Kyiv sends a strong message that ... our support for the Ukrainian defensive effort against Russia's illegal invasion is unwavering."

Henare also visited Kyiv's Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine to pay respects to victims of the war.

New Zealand last week said it would send a further 66 defence personnel to Britain to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbour of extremists - began in February, New Zealand has sanctioned over 1,200 Russian individuals and entities. It has also provided over NZ$60 million ($37 million) in assistance.

Henare also visited Poland, where he met Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, and expressed New Zealand's condolences for the loss of life from the recent missile strike in Poland.

($1 = 1.6260 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:35aChina says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
RE
01:11aExplainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
RE
01:09aWhat are people saying about the COP27 deal?
RE
01:08aWith Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
RE
12:57aUS VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
RE
12:40aChina's coal imports from Russia fall in Oct on rail jam, weak demand
RE
12:20aCOP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans
RE
12:20aCop27 - eu climate policy chief timmermans: urges countries to a…
RE
12:19aNew Zealand defence minister visits Ukraine, reaffirms support
RE
12:18aCop27 - eu climate policy chief timmermans: some are afraid of t…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine power supplies are under control, no need to panic -ministry
2China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
3Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
4Musk's Twitter poll showing narrow majority want Trump reinstated
5Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2022 11 20

HOT NEWS