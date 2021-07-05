Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand dlr climbs as market scents risk of early rate hike

07/05/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar popped higher on Tuesday as a strikingly strong survey of business conditions and price pressures led investors to wager a hike in interest rates could come as early as November this year, sending bonds reeling.

The marked shift in pricing came just before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to tinker with its massive stimulus programme, though markets still see little chance of a rate rise until late 2022.

The kiwi dollar climbed 0.7% to $0.7076 after the closely-watched New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) survey of business showed a marked pick up in activity.

Firms reported surprisingly strong demand in the June quarter, while labour shortages and supply chain disruptions pointed to rising inflation.

That fuelled speculation the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would lift the 0.25% cash rate well before its current projection for the third quarter of next year.

"The inflation and demand gauges in the NZIER's Survey are so strong that it is increasingly clear that the RBNZ cannot afford to wait much longer," ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said in a research note.

"We now expect the RBNZ to start lifting the OCR from November 2021."

The market reacted swiftly by ramping up the chance of a 25 basis point hike in the next six months. Yields on two-year bonds jumped almost 10 basis points to its high for this year at 0.64%.

The Aussie dollar was dragged 0.3% firmer to $0.7556 as investors wondered if the RBA would sound more hawkish given concerns about inflation globally.

Analysts assume the central bank will not shift its three-year bond target to November 2024, from the current April 2024 line, but will announce another round of bond buying in some form or other.

The market is already priced for no extension in the yield curve target with the September three-year bond future trading at 99.535, compared with the June contract's close of 99.846.

Investors have also priced in a risk of a rate hike by late 2022, while the RBA has been saying a move was unlikely before 2024. If the central bank were to drop 2024 from its statement, that would be taken as a green light for an earlier move. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aCopper rises to 3-week high on fund buying; Fed minutes eyed
RE
12:33aAustralian dollar broadly steady at $0.7561 after rba decision
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Tepid Start Seen for Shares; Oil Holds Sharp Gains on OPEC Deadlock
DJ
12:21aKaseya Responds Swiftly To Sophisticated Cyberattack, Mitigating Global Disruption To Customers
RE
12:21aKaseya-kaseya it complete, co's comprehensive suite of products, was minimally affected by breach
RE
12:15aKaseya Responds Swiftly to Sophisticated Cyberattack, Mitigating Global Disruption to Customers
GL
12:04aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 30.62 mln, death toll reaches 403,281 - health ministry
RE
12:03aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 553 - health ministry
RE
12:02aThai exports seen rising more than 7% y/y in Q3 - shippers
RE
07/06DEUTSCHE BANK  : launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders d..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices
4OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION : OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD : Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program
5INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED : Indian shares gain on airlines boost; vaccination pace in focus

HOT NEWS