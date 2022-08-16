New Zealand dlr lifted by hawkish RBNZ, Aussie dips on data

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rose on
Wednesday after the country's central bank hiked interest rates
as expected and warned it would have to bring forward future
tightening to head off inflation, a hawkish outcome that
hammered bonds.
The kiwi dollar firmed 0.2% to $0.6356 and away
from the week's low of $0.6318, but met resistance above
$0.6380.
The Australian dollar lagged behind at $0.7001
after wage data missed forecasts and led the market to lengthen
the odds on another half-point rate hike in September.
In contrast, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) not only
raised its cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0% but also
lifted its projection for the peak in rates to 4.1% from 3.9%.
It now sees rates at 4.0% by early next year, compared to a
previous projection of 3.7%, and markets were quick to price in
the more aggressive outlook.
Bank bill futures for March slid 13 ticks to 95.76,
while two-year swap rates rose 7 basis points to a three-week
top of 3.98%.
"It's hawkish compared to expectations, in both raising the
OCR track and the tone," said Imre Speizer, head of NZ Markets
Strategy at Westpac.
"They're more worried about the labour market, that's
sticking out. They put a new sentence in there to say inflation
remains too high and the labour market remains too tight."
In Australia, data on wages disappointed with an annual
rise of 2.6% compared to forecasts for 2.7% and market wagers on
an even stronger number.
Investors reacted by trimming the chance of a hike of 50
basis points in the 1.85% cash rate at the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) September meeting, though it could still go
either way.
"The annual pace of wages growth is very modest considering
the tightness in the labour market," said Gareth Aird, head of
Australian economics at CBA. "The RBA is not facing a wage-price
spiral like is being observed in some other jurisdictions."
"There is a clear risk the RBA does not hike the cash rate
by 50bp at the September Board meeting and instead increases the
cash rate by 40bp or 25bp."
