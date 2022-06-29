New Zealand dlr tests 2-year trough, Aussie hangs on

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar was
testing two-year lows on Thursday as a dire business survey
underlined the risk that rising interest rates would lead to
recession, while the Australian dollar struggled against risk
aversion globally.
The kiwi dollar was pinned at $0.6216, having shed
10% for the quarter and coming within a tick of its June trough
at $0.6197. A break there could unleash a further retreat to at
least $0.5920 support.
The Aussie was holding on grimly at $0.6893, after
slipping as far as $0.6853. Chart support lies at $0.6850 and
its May low of $0.6829.
The latest ANZ survey of New Zealand business sentiment made
bleak reading with nearly 63% of firms expecting economic
conditions to weaken over the coming year.
The main drag was not a lack of demand but rather supply
disruptions and surging cost pressures.
"In such a supply-constrained environment, it makes sense
that inflation pressures are holding up even as the activity
outlook slows," said ANZ chief NZ economist Sharon Zollner.
That meant the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was likely
to stick to its aggressive tightening path even if it meant
risking a recession.
"While pricing intentions, cost expectations and inflation
expectations are all slightly off their peaks, the RBNZ will be
looking for meaningful declines," said Zollner.
Markets are priced for another hike of 50 basis points in
July to take rates to 2.50%, and for rates to near 4% by the end
of the year.
Over in Australia, the economic news was much stronger but
still argued for higher interest rates.
Job vacancies jumped 13.8% in the May quarter to hit
480,100, meaning there were almost as many open positions as
there were unemployed.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) often cites the strength
of vacancies as reason to be confident that the economy can
withstand higher rates.
Markets are thus wagering heavily on another rise
of 50 basis points to 1.35% at the RBA's July policy meeting
next week, and for a similar move in August.
"The RBA now appears intent on front loading the tightening
cycle," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA,
who is tipping a half-point hike next week.
However, he doubts rates will ever get to the 4% levels that
markets are betting on.
"We remain of the view that the neutral rate in Australia is
very low given our highly indebted household sector and rate
hikes will be powerful."
