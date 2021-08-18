New Zealand dollar up slightly, recovers losses made after RBNZ

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar recouped
early losses made after the central bank delayed raising
interest rates as the country entered a snap COVID-19 lockdown,
while the Australian dollar also edged higher.
The Kiwi traded up 0.17% at $0.6935 by 0459 GMT, having
fallen about 1% to $0.6868 immediately after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced it would keep rates at
0.25%, defying expectations by a majority of economists in a
Reuters poll.
The central bank had been widely expected to become the
first in the Asia-Pacific region to raise interest rates since
the pandemic began but quickly shifted gears after the country
was put into a snap lockdown over a handful of new cases.
"I expect the New Zealand dollar to stay under pressure for
now," said Maafumi Yamamoto, currency strategist at Mizuho.
"I suspect there are concerns that New Zealand could follow
the path of Australia, where lockdowns are failing to contain
the Delta variant. Lockdowns could be well extended and that
could hurt sentiment in the country."
New Zealand bond prices fell across maturities,
but longer-dated debt underperformed, with yields rising four to
five basis points in that part of the curve.
"This 'hawkish hold' outcome may be a headwind for NZ
government bonds in the near term, but we'd expect markets to
more fully price the tightening cycle if the Covid situation
becomes less uncertain over the next few weeks," said Westpac
strategist Imre Speizer.
The Australian dollar also rose 0.15% to $0.7266.
Data earlier showed wage growth picked up by less than expected
last quarter.
Australian government bonds were stable, with the 10-year
benchmark yielding 1.148%, while yields in 3-year
bonds fell one basis point to 0.229%.
