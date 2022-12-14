New Zealand economy grows strongly in Q3, but recession clouds ahead

WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy
grew strongly in the third quarter as its international borders
fully reopened and travel spending rose sharply, while increased
spending in the construction sector boosted building and
engineering activity.
Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product
(GDP) rose 2.0% in the September quarter, more than double
forecasts for a 0.9% gain and improving on the revised 1.9% rise
seen in the second quarter.
Annual growth jumped to 6.4%, as healthcare, travel and
construction all saw significant growth, while gains were
influenced down by the timing of various lockdowns in
comparative periods.
The strong growth looks set to fade, however, with
expectations the central bank’s aggressive tightening cycle will
push the economy into a recession next year.
On Wednesday, the Treasury forecast the country would see
three quarters of negative growth starting in the second quarter
of next year, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is even more
pessimistic, having forecast a year-long recession beginning in
the second quarter of next year.
The full reopening of the country's borders on August 1
contributed to new demand as the transport, postal and
warehousing industry grew 9.7% on the previous quarter.
"With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022
quarter, we have seen more spending on both international
domestic air travel," said Statistics NZ's industry and
production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer
Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)