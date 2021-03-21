New Zealand expected to announce details of travel arrangement with Australia

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand is set to
announce on Monday whether it will open quarantine-free travel
to Australians, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated that
such an arrangement may only be with some Australian states.
Ardern told state broadcaster TVNZ in an interview that
initial country-to-country negotiations had turned to
state-by-state discussions as the process was taking too long.
"We’ve said: ‘Look, let's just move state-by-state’ because
it’s actually just taking a bit too much work, a bit too
difficult,” Ardern said.
“Let’s just operate as Australia has been operating with us.
That’s helping to speed things up.”
Australia's border has been mostly open to neighbouring New
Zealanders since last October, with a few short suspensions when
there were small coronavirus outbreaks in Auckland. But New
Zealand has delayed returning the favour amid more frequent
bursts of COVID-19 clusters across Australia.
Ardern did not give any details on when such a travel
arrangement was expected, but local media have reported it may
be operational by the end of April. The prime minister is
expected to announce her decision in a post-Cabinet news
conference later on Monday.
Pressure has been mounting on Ardern's government to allow
Australians entry as the country's tourism sector struggles
without international visitors. The opposition National Party is
calling for quarantine-free travel with Australia to start
immediately.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier this
month that a two-way travel arrangement was in New Zealand's
hands.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Cooney)