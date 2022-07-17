Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflation relief

07/17/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Sunday it is extending the duration of cuts in fuel excise tax, road user charges and public transport fares by five months until the end of January, as families struggle with higher living costs amid strong inflationary pressures.

Petrol prices in New Zealand, like elsewhere, have risen sharply since Russia's attack on Ukraine started in February, contributing to significant inflation. Food prices rose 1.2% in June, while they rose 6.6% from the same month last year.

"There's no easy fix for the cost of living, but we're taking a range of actions to ease the pressure on families," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

"We want Kiwis to have some certainty over the coming months in the face of volatile prices at the pump."

The government in March cut the fuel excise tax by 25 cents a litre and road user charges – a charge levied on diesel vehicle users – by as much for three months. The temporary measure was extended again in May until mid-August.

Authorities flagged the changes will reduce the cost of filling up a 40-litre tank of petrol by more than NZ$11 ($6.77) and for a 60-litre tank by more than NZ$17.

The Treasury estimates the combined impact of policy will reduce headline inflation by 0.5 percentage points in the June quarter, Robertson said.

But he warned inflation will likely "stay for some time at levels higher than we have seen in recent years" even as economists forecast it would peak in the June quarter.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its sixth straight interest rate rise and signalled it remained comfortable with its planned aggressive tightening path to restrain runaway inflation.

RBNZ has forecast inflation peaking at 7.0% in the second quarter of 2022, well above its target of 1% to 3%. ($1 = 1.6236 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aPrivately issued digital currencies likely better - Australia central bank chief
RE
07/17New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflation relief
RE
07/16Income from S.Korean treasury bonds to be exempt from taxes, says minister
RE
07/16China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges - state media
RE
07/16S.korea to exempt taxes on income from korean treasury bonds to…
RE
07/16Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
RE
07/16Indonesia central bank will not hesitate to hike rate when inflation picks up-gov
RE
07/16China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TT Electronics Partners with Honeywell Aerospace on Next-generation Ine..
2Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
3Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
4New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflatio..
5Sports schedule for Monday, July 18

HOT NEWS