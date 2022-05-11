New Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022

WELLINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister
Grant Robertson said on Thursday that while inflation is
spiking, forecasts continue to show it coming down in the second
half of the year.
"This doesn't stop the impacts rolling on," Robertson told
attendees at a Wellington Chamber of Commerce pre-Budget
breakfast.
He said with interest rates increasing he could not rule out
New Zealand growth would stall in 2023 but believed the
country's economy remained in a strong position.
"I remain confident in the New Zealand economy. I think the
underpinnings of our economy is strong," he said.
He added that the New Zealand economy was well placed, with
low unemployment, which provides a buffer in terms job security
for people, and room for ongoing investing, with foreign
investment interest remaining strong.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)