Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022

05/11/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said on Thursday that while inflation is spiking, forecasts continue to show it coming down in the second half of the year.

"This doesn't stop the impacts rolling on," Robertson told attendees at a Wellington Chamber of Commerce pre-Budget breakfast.

He said with interest rates increasing he could not rule out New Zealand growth would stall in 2023 but believed the country's economy remained in a strong position.

"I remain confident in the New Zealand economy. I think the underpinnings of our economy is strong," he said.

He added that the New Zealand economy was well placed, with low unemployment, which provides a buffer in terms job security for people, and room for ongoing investing, with foreign investment interest remaining strong. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pVictims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement
RE
05:49pNew Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022
RE
05:47pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pVietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pEngland and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times
RE
05:40pBiden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation
RE
05:39pTotal, Duke are winners of latest U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
05:39pFinancials Down as Volatility Rattles Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS