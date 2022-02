Median nationwide house values were down 2.2% in January compared to the previous month, according to REINZ.

Seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices ticked up slightly to 1.4% in January from December and were up 20.3% year on year, according to REINZ.

The number of residential property sales decreased 28.6% in January, from 5,135 in January 2021 to 3,665.

