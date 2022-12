Seasonally adjusted median house values fell 2.8% in November compared with the previous month, and were down 12.3% on November 2021, according to REINZ.

"Buyers are again weighing up the likely impact on mortgage rates with current downward pressure on property prices. Those thinking of selling are again looking at the market and asking, 'Is this the right time?'" said Jen Baird, chief executive at REINZ.

