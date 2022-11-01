Advanced search
New Zealand jobless rate holds at 3.3%, employment jumps

11/01/2022 | 06:45pm EDT
Construction workers unload equipment at a building site for a residential apartment block in central Wellington, New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's jobless rate held at 3.3% in the third quarter even as employment surged 1.3% as more people went looking for work, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unemployment rate of 3.2% and employment growth of 0.5%.

Statistics New Zealand data showed third-quarter seasonally adjusted private sector wages rose 3.8% on the previous year. Wages were up 1.1% on the prior quarter.

"The private sector was the driving force behind the strong annual growth in both the LCI and Quarterly Employment Survey wage measures," said Darren Allan, international and business performance statistics senior manager at Statistics New Zealand.

Statistics New Zealand added that the labour force participation rate at 71.7% and the employment rate at 69.3% were both the highest rates recorded since the survey began in 1986.

Economists expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise rates later this month and record private sector wage inflation will likely feed in to expectations that the central bank will raise the rate by a record 75 basis points at the end of November.

The RBNZ in October lifted interest rates to a seven-year high of 3.5% and promised more pain to come as it struggles to cool red-hot inflation in an overstretched economy.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in WellingtonEditing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

By Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
New Zealand jobless rate holds at 3.3%, employment jumps
