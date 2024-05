WELLINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand picked up in April but still remains in contraction, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 48.9 in April from 46.8 the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)