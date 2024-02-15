SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing activity improved in January, but still remained in contraction for the eleventh straight month, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 47.3 in January from a revised 43.4 in December. New orders nudged higher to 47.7 from 44.0 in the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing activity is expanding, while anything below that threshold points to contraction.

January results were a step in the right direction to get the sector out of a prolonged period of contraction but further work remained, BusinessNZ's Advocacy Director Catherine Beard said in a statement. (Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)