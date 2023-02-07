Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New Zealand pilot taken hostage in Indonesia - Papuan rebel group

02/07/2023 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane alight when it landed in a remote highland area on Tuesday, a pro-independence group said in a statement.

A police spokesperson in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo, said authorities were investigating the incident, with police and military personnel sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

"We cannot send many personnel there because Nduga is a difficult area to reach. We can only go there by plane," he said.

A military spokesperson in Papua, Herman Taryaman, said the pilot had been identified as Captain Philip Merthens and it was unclear if the five accompanying passengers had also been abducted.

The plane operated by Susi Air landed safely early on Tuesday morning, before being attacked by rebel fighters, authorities said.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement seen by Reuters, saying the pilot would not be released until the Indonesian government acknowledged the independence of West Papua - which refers to the western side of New Guinea island.

The TPNPB made no mention of the passengers, but said this was the second time the group had taken a hostage. The first incident was in 1996.

The New Zealand embassy in Jakarta and the Indonesian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Indonesia's easternmost provinces have been wracked with a low-level battle for independence since the resource-rich region was controversially brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the United Nations in 1969.

The conflict has escalated significantly since 2018, with pro-independence fighters mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks.

The increased intensity of these attacks have been enabled by an improved ability to obtain more weapons, including by raiding and stealing from army posts, cross-border purchases and the illegal sale of government-issued weapons, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict said in a report last year.

Susi Air founder and former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said on Twitter she was praying for the safety of the pilot and passengers.

(Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIGHT, INC. -1.79% 9.34 Delayed Quote.11.72%
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. 0.15% 10.175 Delayed Quote.0.94%
Latest news "Economy"
03:47aBNP Paribas not interested in buying stake in Orange Bank - CEO
RE
03:45aEuropean shares muted, BP leads energy stocks higher
RE
03:45aChina Foreign Exchange Reserves Rose as Dollar Weakened in January
DJ
03:44aRussia's VTB Bank hopes for profits in 2023 comparable to 2021
RE
03:42aEmerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
RE
03:41aApollo In Talks To Take Stake In CS First Boston Spinoff- WSJ
RE
03:41aApollo in talks to take stake in cs first boston spinoff- wsj…
RE
03:41aThai c.bank: will support vulnerable debtors from impact of inte…
RE
03:38aRussian state bank VTB blames all of 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO
RE
03:36aFTSE 100 bucks broader gloom as BP shines
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
2Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes
3ChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks
4SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 3%…
5Asia stocks steady, dollar strong as markets reassess rates outlook

HOT NEWS