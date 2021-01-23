New Zealand probes first 'probable' community COVID-19 case in months

WELLINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand health officials
said on Sunday they were investigating what they said was
probably the country's first community coronavirus case, in
months in a woman who recently returned from overseas.
The 56-year-old, who returned to New Zealand on Dec. 30,
tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 days after
leaving a two-week mandatory quarantine at the border where she
had twice tested negative.
"We are working under the assumptions that this is a
positive case and that it is a more transmissible variant,
either the one identified first in South Africa or the UK, or
potentially Brazil - or another transmissible variant,"
Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news
conference.
It is not known how the woman was infected or whether the
infection is new, Bloomfield said. But since the woman tested
positive several days after being released from quarantine and
has been at home, the authorities are treating it as a "probable
community case".
New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in
controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a
community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to the
Health Ministry website.
A tough lockdown and geographical isolation helped New
Zealand virtually eliminate the novel coronavirus within its
borders.
The country of 5 million people has had only 1,927 confirmed
cases. But with the pandemic raging globally, more people are
returning to New Zealand with infections, including the new
variants, raising concerns the virus may spread in the community
again.
The woman, who lives in Northland on New Zealand's North
Island, quarantined upon arrival in a managed isolation facility
in Auckland where several the highly virulent COVID-19 cases
have been recorded in recent weeks, Bloomfield said.
"This is a reminder to all of us that the pandemic continues
and that this is a tricky virus," he said.
Social media users rushed to express concern and frustration
about the new case, with one user describing the reactions on
Twitter as a "collective groan".
On Sunday, there were eight new infections, all returning
travellers quarantined at the border, bringing active cases
among those quarantined to 79, the ministry said in a statement.
Pressure has been mounting on Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern's government to vaccinate the population, but New Zealand
has said the majority of its population would only be vaccinated
in the second half of the year.
