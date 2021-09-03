New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19

Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported on Saturday the
first death from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus and 20
further daily infections, all in Auckland, the epicentre of the
outbreak.
The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of
underlying health conditions, health officials said in a
statement. It is the first coronavirus-related death in the
country since mid-February.
"Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause
when it gets into our community," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said in the statement.
"Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health
issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the
reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its
spread."
New Zealand appears to be breaking the chain of transmission
of the highly infectious Delta variant, with Saturday's numbers
backing a lowering trend seen in recent days.
About 1.7 million people in Auckland, the nation's largest
city, have been in strict level 4 lockdown since mid-August.
Curbs have been eased in the rest of the countries but schools
and offices as well as cafe, restaurants and all public venues
remain shut. Most New Zealanders have been asked to stay
indoors.
Active cases of the current outbreak stand at 782, with 765
in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, the capital.
New Zealand, a nation of five million, has reported 3,392
confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 related deaths since the
pandemic began.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard & Shri
Navaratnam)