Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand reports record 243 new COVID cases

02/05/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Zealand holds a COVID-19 single-day vaccination drive, seen in Auckland

(Reuters) - New Zealand reported a record 243 new COVID-19 community cases on Saturday, as officials warned more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant are expected but urged people in the highly vaccinated nation not to panic.

The country of five million people has kept its borders closed since early 2020. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday a full reopening will happen only by October.

The border closure, combined with lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have limited the spread of the coronavirus, with just over 17,000 infections and 53 related deaths.

But with Omicron spreading in the Pacific nation, health officials said the caseload will grow.

"I urge people not to panic but to plan for that," said COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins. "The best thing you can do to prevent illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster."

Health ministry data show 93% of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49% of eligible adults have received a booster shot.

In neighbouring Australia, which has been struggling with an Omicron wave for several weeks, 81 deaths were reported by late Saturday, with Queensland reporting 21, the state's highest in the pandemic.

An estimated 2,000 people protested in Canberra, Australia's capital, against vaccination mandates and other restrictions.

Vaccinations remain voluntary at the federal level, but states and territories have mandatory measures for many occupations and workers. The unvaccinated are barred from many activities, such as dining out and concerts.

Australia has nearly 95% of population aged 16 and over double-dosed and nearly nine million people who have received more than two doses.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aLibyan output down by 100,000 bpd over weather, storage problems
RE
03:35aApproval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
RE
03:25aOffers stay high, light grades favoured
RE
03:17aSudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative
RE
03:10aIslamic State claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
RE
03:09aThousands take to the streets of Bamako in anti-French protest
RE
03:03aMoroccan rescuers get closer to child trapped in well
RE
03:01aExploded Nigerian oil storage vessel was 'old, badly maintained' -sources
RE
03:00aOSCE plans to send larger team of observers for Hungary elections
RE
02:59aTunisia to issue national subscription to cover part of 2022 state budget needs -official gazette
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS