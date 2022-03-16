New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease

WELLINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross
domestic product (GDP) rose 3.0% in the fourth quarter from the
previous quarter, led by the services sector as COVID-19
restrictions eased, official data showed on Thursday.
The figure was slightly lower than expected by economists
polled by Reuters, who had forecast production-based growth of
3.2% for the quarter.
The rise follows a revised 3.6% fall in the September
quarter, when lockdowns curbed activity.
Annual GDP rose 3.1%, below a Reuters poll forecast of a
3.3% rise.
Economic growth improved in the fourth quarter as New
Zealand's largest city, Auckland, moved out of a lengthy
lockdown that had hit retail, manufacturing, construction and
recreational activities in the prior quarter. Other parts of the
country had also experienced shorter lockdowns in the third
quarter.
Consumer and government spending were strong as was business
investment, while trade was a drag as the country sucked in more
imports, the data showed. There was also a big drag from
inventories as companies ran down stocks to meet demand,
according to the data.
New Zealand's economy is being hit again this year as the
country experiences its first significant nationwide outbreak of
coronavirus infections.
Although there are few restrictions in place, growing case
numbers and hospitalisations have tempered people's desires to
go out while sickness and isolation requirements are hurting
some manufacturing sectors.
Concerns of an overheated economy and rising inflation have
prompted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise
interest rates three times in recent months. The market expects
further hikes in the coming months.
