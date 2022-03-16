Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease

03/16/2022 | 06:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.0% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, led by the services sector as COVID-19 restrictions eased, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was slightly lower than expected by economists polled by Reuters, who had forecast production-based growth of 3.2% for the quarter.

The rise follows a revised 3.6% fall in the September quarter, when lockdowns curbed activity.

Annual GDP rose 3.1%, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 3.3% rise.

Economic growth improved in the fourth quarter as New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, moved out of a lengthy lockdown that had hit retail, manufacturing, construction and recreational activities in the prior quarter. Other parts of the country had also experienced shorter lockdowns in the third quarter.

Consumer and government spending were strong as was business investment, while trade was a drag as the country sucked in more imports, the data showed. There was also a big drag from inventories as companies ran down stocks to meet demand, according to the data.

New Zealand's economy is being hit again this year as the country experiences its first significant nationwide outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Although there are few restrictions in place, growing case numbers and hospitalisations have tempered people's desires to go out while sickness and isolation requirements are hurting some manufacturing sectors.

Concerns of an overheated economy and rising inflation have prompted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise interest rates three times in recent months. The market expects further hikes in the coming months. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Karishma Singh)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.01% 0.6828 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
Q4 INC. 1.90% 5.35 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pDoubleline's gundlach says for now through next fed meeting i'll…
RE
04:37pThyssenkrupp drops cash flow forecast, questions steel plans due to Ukraine
RE
04:35pBiden administration approves more LNG exports to Europe
RE
04:34pDoubleline's gundlach says investors should think about investin…
RE
04:34pAir Lease says Russian law on leased jets could help in claiming insurance
RE
04:32pMexico must enact reform to boost productivity, says World Bank
RE
04:32pSaudi central bank increases key rates by 25 basis points
RE
04:31pDoubleline's gundlach says the two year treasury could be near t…
RE
04:28pDeepfake footage purports to show Ukrainian president capitulating
RE
04:24pUkraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes higher after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
2Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike
3History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5WRAPUP 6-Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inf..

HOT NEWS