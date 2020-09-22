New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory in election

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour
Party has lost some support since July as the coronavirus
resurged in Auckland, but it is still set to win the upcoming
general election on Oct 17 comfortably, an opinion poll showed
on Tuesday.
The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern's party, which is seeking a second term
in office, at 48%, down 5 percentage points since the last poll
in late July.
The opposition National party also lost 1 percentage point
taking it to 31%, under newly elected leader Judith Collins.
The results mean Labour would get 62 seats, and can govern
alone without any coalition.
Small parties like the Green Party got 6% support while the
ACT New Zealand surprised with 7% support. But populist New
Zealand First Party, a kingmaker in the last election, dropped
to 2%, which means it would not get into parliament if it does
not win an electorate seat.
All recent polls have pointed to a comfortable victory for
Ardern, who has won global praise for her leadership during the
coronavirus pandemic.
Ardern and Collins will face each other in the first live TV
debate for the election later on Tuesday.
Ardern has called it a 'COVID election' and focused her
campaign on highlighting the government's success is tackling
the health and economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic.
The 40-year-old, who became the world's youngest female
leader after unexpectedly winning power in 2017, holds huge
appeal domestically and globally where she has garnered praise
for her views on issues such as women’s rights, climate change
and diversity.
Her response to last year's terror attack by a white
supremacist, a fatal volcanic eruption and the recent COVID-19
have helped boost her party's standing.
Ardern's stardom, however, masks some of the domestic issues
that the ruling coalition has failed to tackle including a
shortage of affordable housing, child poverty, and tax reforms.
Collins, popularly known as 'Crusher Collins', will look to
highlight these shortcomings. The 61-year-old, who became
National Party's third leader this year, has promised massive
infrastructure spending, reduced taxes and a boost to the
economy.
