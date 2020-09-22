Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory in election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:53am EDT

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party has lost some support since July as the coronavirus resurged in Auckland, but it is still set to win the upcoming general election on Oct 17 comfortably, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 48%, down 5 percentage points since the last poll in late July.

The opposition National party also lost 1 percentage point taking it to 31%, under newly elected leader Judith Collins.

The results mean Labour would get 62 seats, and can govern alone without any coalition.

Small parties like the Green Party got 6% support while the ACT New Zealand surprised with 7% support. But populist New Zealand First Party, a kingmaker in the last election, dropped to 2%, which means it would not get into parliament if it does not win an electorate seat.

All recent polls have pointed to a comfortable victory for Ardern, who has won global praise for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern and Collins will face each other in the first live TV debate for the election later on Tuesday.

Ardern has called it a 'COVID election' and focused her campaign on highlighting the government's success is tackling the health and economic challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

The 40-year-old, who became the world's youngest female leader after unexpectedly winning power in 2017, holds huge appeal domestically and globally where she has garnered praise for her views on issues such as women’s rights, climate change and diversity.

Her response to last year's terror attack by a white supremacist, a fatal volcanic eruption and the recent COVID-19 have helped boost her party's standing.

Ardern's stardom, however, masks some of the domestic issues that the ruling coalition has failed to tackle including a shortage of affordable housing, child poverty, and tax reforms.

Collins, popularly known as 'Crusher Collins', will look to highlight these shortcomings. The 61-year-old, who became National Party's third leader this year, has promised massive infrastructure spending, reduced taxes and a boost to the economy. (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53aNew Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory in election
RE
02:07aHotel operator Huazhu Group shines in HK debut, ignores short-seller report
RE
02:02aNZ ruling Labour party support drops in poll but still seen winning
RE
02:02aNZ ELECTION : Support for ruling labour party at 48%, national party 31% - 1news/colmar brunton poll
RE
02:00aBOK sees no need to trim GDP growth forecasts
RE
01:57aVEGOILS-Palm falls over 2% on weaker global shares, Dalian prices
RE
01:52aTurkey says EU sanctions on Turkish firm over Libya embargo show bias
RE
01:41aChinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before U.S. ban
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for Sanofi's acquisition of Principia Biopharma Inc..
4Asia shares weaker on lockdown worries, banking sell-off
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Chinese leaders split over releasing blacklist of U.S. companies - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group