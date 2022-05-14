Log in
New Zealand's Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

05/14/2022 | 03:53am EDT
STORY: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

That's according to a statement from her office on Saturday, which said Ardern began showing symptoms on Friday evening.

Her partner Clarke Gayford and their daughter both tested positive earlier in the week.

Ardern is now required to isolate until the morning of May 21, and will undertake what duties she can remotely.

She will not be in parliament for the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address the media in her place on Monday.

In the statement, Ardern said she was "gutted" to miss what she called the government's "milestone week".

But added that "isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."

ARDERN: "Today represents a significant milestone in our recovery plan."

On Wednesday, Ardern announced New Zealand would fully reopen its international borders on August 1.

The country's had some of the strictest COVID measures throughout the pandemic and one of lowest death rates in the world.


