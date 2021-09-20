New Zealand's Auckland COVID-19 restrictions eased slightly

WELLINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Coronavirus restrictions in
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will be eased slightly from
Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.
The city, which is at the centre of the latest Delta variant
outbreak, will move to alert level 3 from alert level 4 starting
midnight on Tuesday, Ardern said. Schools and offices will still
remain closed at level 3 but businesses can operate contactless
services.
The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2, she
said.
