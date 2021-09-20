Log in
New Zealand's Auckland COVID-19 restrictions eased slightly

09/20/2021 | 12:18am EDT
WELLINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city Auckland will be eased slightly from Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

The city, which is at the centre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, will move to alert level 3 from alert level 4 starting midnight on Tuesday, Ardern said. Schools and offices will still remain closed at level 3 but businesses can operate contactless services.

The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2, she said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
