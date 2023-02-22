New Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite Storm Uncertainty; BOJ's Bond-Yield Cap Comes Under Fresh Pressure; Business Surveys Find Economic Strength By James Christie

Good day. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled more increases are to come as it assesses the impact of recent storms on the economy. The central bank says short-term price swings as a result of the cyclone and Auckland floods won't influence the direction of its monetary policy, but more important are the government's fiscal response to the natural disaster and the impact of existing capacity constraints as reconstruction work commences. Elsewhere, bond investors in Tokyo resisted the Bank of Japan's attempt to push down yields, highlighting their expectations for a policy change. The BOJ again purchased bonds to push up prices and push down yields. Analysts have described the bank's steps as life support for the 0.5% cap, which they believe is likely to be raised or scrapped this year. Meanwhile, surveys of manufacturers and service providers released Tuesday by S&P Global added to recent signs of renewed economic strength on both sides of the Atlantic. But inflation still remains a top concern for central bankers on both sides, and they have said they intend to continue pushing interest rates higher.

Top News New Zealand's Inflation Challenge Worsened by Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand's battle with inflation had shown signs of easing before Cyclone Gabrielle wrecked homes, downed power lines and washed away roads after making landfall earlier this month.

Now, officials at the South Pacific country's central bank are assessing how the rebuilding effort could complicate their campaign to bring price pressures under control. The central bank raised the official cash rate by half a percentage point to 4.75% on Wednesday and signaled more increases are to come, even as some global central banks say they could soon pause tightening policy to judge how their economies are responding.

Bank of Japan's Bond-Yield Cap Comes Under Fresh Pressure

For the second day in a row, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond slightly breached the central bank's cap of 0.5% by rising to 0.505%, according to data provider Quick. It then returned to 0.5%.

Global Economy Shows Signs of Winter Resilience

Business activity in the U.S., the eurozone and the U.K. picked up in February, a boost for the global economy and a sign of resilience as Russia's war on Ukraine is poised to enter its second year.

Surveys of manufacturers and service providers released Tuesday also pointed to an easing of supply problems, with companies reporting that raw material and component costs rose at the slowest pace since the fall of 2020. Wage pressures remained elevated, however.

U.S. Economy U.S. Home Sales Fall for 12th Straight Month

Sales of previously owned homes fell 0.7% in January from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million , the slowest since October 2010. January sales fell 36.9% from a year earlier.

U.S. to Cut Mortgage Insurance Costs for Lower-Income Buyers

Why Big Layoff Announcements Don't Always Mean Big Cuts

A layoff announcement can serve more as a message than a blueprint, potentially signaling to investors that a company is serious about preparing for tougher times or trying to recover from poor performance.

Supply-Chain Headaches Ease for Many Companies

Supply-chain snarls are fading from among the top challenges facing some U.S. companies as freight congestion eases , shipping costs fall and factories in Asia are freed from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Rising Bond Yields Rattle 2023 Stock Rally

U.S. government debt has reversed its early-year rally , sending Treasury yields higher than where they finished 2022. That is threatening to end a brief reprieve for stocks and riskier types of bonds, which both languished last year as yields climbed rapidly.

Blame traders' fast-changing expectations for how the Federal Reserve might respond to new data suggesting the economy isn't cooling. The shift has forced a reappraisal of the so-called terminal interest rate, the level at which the Fed will stop hiking further.

Key Developments Around the World BOJ Board Member Calls for Policy Review in Future

Bank of Japan policy-board member Naoki Tamura said Wednesday that the central bank needs to conduct a policy review in the future, although maintaining monetary easing is appropriate for now. "I believe it is necessary at some point in the future to examine and review the bank's policy framework and what the inflation target should be, while making a judgment on the balance between effects and side effects of its policies, " Mr. Tamura said in a speech. (Dow Jones Newswires)

China's Xi Jinping Plans Russia Visit as Putin Wages War in Ukraine

Beijing says it wants to play a more active role aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, and people familiar with Mr. Xi's trip plans said a meeting with Mr. Putin would be part of a push for multiparty peace talks.

Putin Suspends Nuclear-Arms Treaty Between Russia, U.S. Putin's Wartime Russia: Propaganda, Payouts and Jail U.S. to Impose New Sanctions on More Russian Individuals, Entities Ukraine Grain Shipments Slow as Export Deal With Russia Nears End

Grain exports from Ukraine have slowed markedly in recent weeks, pushing up global prices, amid shipping delays and concerns about the looming expiration of a United Nations-backed deal to give food cargoes safe passage.

Financial Regulation Roundup Stablecoins Attract Scrutiny in SEC's Drive to Control Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether stablecoins, cryptocurrencies that maintain a price of $1, are among the products that were issued in violation of investor-protection laws.

Crypto Still Draws Everyday Investors Hoping to Strike It Rich

The 2022 crypto crash wiped out roughly $1 trillion in value, but many investors say they are continuing to put money into crypto because they believe digital currencies are their best chance at building significant wealth.

Credit Suisse Chairman's Comments Scrutinized by Regulators

Swiss regulators are reviewing comments made by Credit Suisse Group AG's chairman that were meant to reassure investors about the pace of customer outflows , according to people familiar with the matter.

Corporate Tax Breaks Surge in Push for Chip and EV Factories

States and local governments, including in Georgia, Michigan and West Virginia, agreed to give out at least $1 billion in subsidies eight times in 2022 to companies in return for opening a factory, according to an analysis.

Forward Guidance Wednesday (all times ET)

Time N/A: European Central Bank Governing Council non-monetary policy meeting in Finland

2 p.m.: FOMC minutes for Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting

5:30 p.m.: New York Fed's Willliams in fireside chat on taming inflation at 'Credibility of Government Policies' conference

Thursday

4:30 a.m.: Bank of England's Mann speaks on 'The Results of Rising Rates' at The Resolution Foundation

5 a.m.: European Union harmonized consumer-price index for January

8:30 a.m.: U.S. gross domestic product for fourth quarter, second estimate

8:30 a.m.: U.S. weekly jobless claims

10:30 a.m.: Atlanta Fed's Bostic in conversation with Kansas City Fed's George at 2023 Banking Outlook Conference

2 p.m.: San Francisco Fed's Daly in fireside chat hosted by Handshake

Research FOMC Minutes Could Support Hawkish Forecasts

With fed-fund futures pointing to investors bracing for three more 25-basis point interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are expected to help fine-tune market forecasts. Prudent Management Associates investment director Daniel Berkowitz says in a note that "if a majority of the FOMC believes that current monetary policy transmission has been sped up as a result of the Fed's ongoing forward guidance, that would lend further support to taking a more hawkish stance, particularly given the underlying resilience of the labor market." He notes that economic data is supporting added monetary tightening.

-Paulo Trevisani

High Canadian Rates Appear to Be Having Desired Effect

The latest Canadian inflation data suggests the Bank of Canada just might be able to avoid any further interest rate increases, Desjardins principal economist Marc Desormeaux says. The central bank has received two very different signals for January, with a robust employment return indicating more work may be needed to bring inflation to heel, and now CPI and a sharper-than-expected deceleration for the month. Combined with signs of easing wage gains to begin 2023, the inflation report implies "the painful medicine of sharply higher interest rates is having its desired impact," he says.

-Robb Stewart

Commentary Russia's Bear Hug Fades, but Europe Faces Rate Squeeze

With growth worries receding in Europe after the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, investors are likely to shift their attention to interest rates -already the key focus in the U.S., Stephen Wilmot writes.

This Bear Market (Probably) Isn't Over Yet

Investors grappling with the confusing signals from the economy and markets can be forgiven for struggling to explain the switch in behavior by stocks this year, James Mackintosh writes. The puzzle is easy enough to see.

