By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Activity in New Zealand's manufacturing sector cooled in May, extending a lengthy and deep contraction, according to the latest BNZ - BusinessNZ performance of manufacturing index.

The PMI for May was 47.2, down from 48.8 in April. The sector has now been in contraction for 15 consecutive months.

There was little in the May results to signal that a positive turnaround in the sector is coming soon, said BusinessNZ Director Catherine Beard.

New orders have been in contraction for 21 consecutive months, a clear impediment to overall expansion in the sector, she added.

"To put this into perspective, during the global financial crisis of 2008/09, new orders remained in contraction for 14 consecutive months," Beard said.

Still, the proportion of negative comments from manufacturers stood at 63.5% in May, down from 69% in April and 65% in March, the data showed.

Data next week is expected to show the farm-rich economy remained in a recession in the first quarter.

