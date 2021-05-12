New Zealand's Median House Price Fell Slightly in April From March

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand house price increases remained elevated in April from a year earlier, but eased from March, a possible sign that curbs are starting to cool the market.

The median house price fell 1.8% in April from March, the Real Estate Institute said Thursday. Prices were up more than 19% from a year earlier, but had eased from an even faster increase in March. Sales volumes were high, but also eased from March, the data showed.

New Zealand's central bank has reimposed loan-to-value restrictions for mortgages and the government removed tax advantages for property investors.

