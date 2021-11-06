New Zealand's daily coronavirus cases cross 200 for first time in pandemic

Nov 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand's 206 new daily community
infections on Saturday carried it past the double-hundred mark
for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, as the
nation scrambles to vaccinate its population of 5 million.
The most populous city of Auckland, which reported 200 of
the new cases, has lived under COVID-19 curbs for nearly three
months as it battles an outbreak of the infectious Delta
variant, although restrictions are expected to ease on Monday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she wanted Auckland
residents to be able to travel for the southern hemisphere
summer and Christmas.
"We will not keep Aucklanders isolated to Auckland through
that period - we simply cannot do that," Ardern told a news
conference at the national gathering of her Labour Party.
Saturday's cases served to remind people of the importance
of vaccination as the number one protection against the virus,
the health ministry said in a statement.
It said 78% of New Zealanders aged 12 and above had been
fully vaccinated, while 89% had a first dose by Friday.
Once praised globally for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand
has been unable to vanquish the Delta outbreak in Auckland,
forcing Ardern to abandon a strategy of eliminating the virus in
favour of efforts to live with it.
Still, it has fared far better than many other countries,
with tough curbs that kept infections to just under 7,000 and a
toll of 31 deaths.
