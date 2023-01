WELLINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.

Hipkins, 44, announced his appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and prime minister. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard)