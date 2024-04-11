WELLINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay will visit China in mid-April to strengthen relationships and promote New Zealand businesses, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

“I look forward to discussions on the full breadth of New Zealand’s trade and agricultural relationship with China, including areas of cooperation and ways to further facilitate trade flows, which can support job creation, help to diversify the economy, and bring increased returns for New Zealand businesses," McClay said.

China is New Zealand's top trading partner. New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade reported two-way goods and services trade totalled NZ$38.67 billion ($23.55 billion) in the year ended September 2023.

This the first New Zealand ministerial visit to China since the government was elected in October. Last month, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Wellington.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill)