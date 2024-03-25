The statement added that New Zealand stands with the U.K. in its condemnation of China's state-backed malicious cyber activity impacting its Electoral Commission and targeting U.K. parliamentarians.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's parliamentary entities were a victim of malicious cyber activity in 2021, which New Zealand has linked to a state-sponsored actor connected to China, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
