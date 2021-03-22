New Zealand searches for fix as housing prices soar

* NZ govt to announce policy measures targeting housing
* Returning Kiwis, investors drive prices up 23% in 2020
* FinMin considers range of policy initiatives
WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand is set to
unveil measures on Tuesday to counter a rampant rise in property
prices that has pushed younger and lower income buyers out of
the market, and poses a major challenge for the government of
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The country's success in combating the coronavirus has made
it a safe haven for returning Kiwis and investors, who have
parked their funds in real estate, pushing house prices up 23%
in just 12 months, far ahead of wage growth.
Billions of dollars in government stimulus and historically
low interest rates have further inflamed the market, while
housing affordability has fallen back to its equal lowest in
nearly 20 years, making it the least affordable amongst the 36
wealthy Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) nations.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said publicly that he
is looking at moves to restrict loans to investors and dampen
potential returns, while supporting other types of investments,
but analysts warn there is no easy fix.
"The finance minister will need to throw the entire kitchen
sink at this problem," said Brad Olsen, senior economist at
Wellington-based economic consultancy firm Infometrics.
"The conversation happening in Kiwi households during summer
was not COVID-19, but housing. So he doesn't need a silver
bullet ... he needs to fire every damn bullet at it."
House prices have doubled over the last decade and
successive governments in the country of 5 million have
struggled for years to find solutions.
Almost 1% of New Zealand’s population is ranked as homeless
or "severely housing deprived", the highest rate amongst OECD
nations, and almost twice that of neighbouring Australia.
While Ardern's government was easily returned to power last
year after virtually eliminating COVID-19 domestically and a
string of domestic successes, the scrapping in 2019 of its
flagship KiwiBuild project to build 100,000 affordable homes was
a notable failure.
HOUSING DIVIDE
Ardern said on Monday the government will outline a suite of
urgent and longer term measures to tip the balance in favour of
first home buyers and improve housing supply.
"It is, I believe, a plan that will start to make a
difference in this complex problem," she said.
Mooted changes include restrictions on high debt-to-income
and interest-only mortgage lending to investors, along with
extending the holding time of investment properties from 5 years
to 10 to win tax offsets and lowering tax rates on investments
outside of housing.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has already tightened
mortgage lending rules, and has been asked to consider housing
while setting policies.
These demand side measures will have some impact, but don't
address the central problem - a clear lack of affordable homes,
said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.
"I'm worried the focus will be too much on the demand side
... I don't believe speculation is the problem, but it's an easy
one to focus on," said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.
"The issue we have here is a chronic housing shortages and
anything government can do to boost supply of dwellings will go
a long way in solving this crisis," he said.
Another headache for the government is upsetting investors
and home owners who are sitting on tidy profits from the housing
boom.
"Housing is the most divisive issue at the moment," said
Infometrics' Olsen.
"While there's an understanding that prices need to go down,
there are also a lot of Kiwis who don't want their investments
to go into the red."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin)