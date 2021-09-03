New Zealand supermarkets take knives off shelves after 'extremist' stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand supermarket group
Countdown said on Saturday it has removed knives and scissors
from its shelves, a day after a man the authorities called an
Islamist extremist stabbed six people in one of the company's
stores.
"Last night, we made the decision to temporarily remove all
knives and scissors from our shelves while we consider whether
we should continue to sell them," said Kiri Hannifin,
Countdown’s general manager for safety.
"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to
work, especially considering the events of yesterday," she said
in a media statement.
Other supermarket chains had also removed sharp knives from
sale, local media reported.
Police shot https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-attacker-shot-dead-after-injuring-people-mall-2021-09-03
dead the attacker, a Sri Lankan national who cannot be named
due to court suppression orders. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said the man was inspired by the Islamic State militant group
and had been under constant police surveillance.
Police were following the man when he went into the
Countdown supermarket in New Lynn mall in Auckland. They said
they had thought he had gone in to do some shopping, but he
picked up a knife from a display and started stabbing people.
Police said they shot him within a minute of the start of
the attack. Three of the six victims are in critical condition.
Ardern said the attacker had been under surveillance since
2016 because of his support for a violent ideology inspired by
the Islamic State. By law the man could not be kept in prison,
so he was being constantly monitored instead.
The government has sought an urgent lifting of the
suppression orders so more details on the person could be made
public. Ardern is expected to address the media at 0200 GMT.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard)