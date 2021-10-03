Log in
New Zealand to Ease Auckland Lockdown in Shift to Living With Covid-19

10/03/2021 | 09:33pm EDT
By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Pandemic restrictions will be eased in New Zealand's largest city in stages after a strict lockdown since mid-August failed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the plans for Auckland on Monday, which effectively end the government's contentious strategy of trying to eliminate the virus.

In her statement, Ms. Ardern said the government is aiming to "actively control the virus," a contrast to earlier rhetoric of stamping it out. About 40% of New Zealand's five million people have been fully vaccinated, but the rate is higher in Auckland.

New Zealand has had few deaths from Covid-19 because of an initial strict lockdown last year and the closure of its border. Its strategy has become increasingly untenable as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus has become endemic in other countries, which are increasingly reopening, including neighbor Australia.

The first reopening step for Auckland, which is home to about 1.5 million people, will be effective Wednesday and allow two households to meet outdoors, up to a maximum of 10 people, and also permit recreational activity such as going to the beach or hunting.

The government will assess progress each week before allowing further relaxation of restrictions, Ms. Ardern said. Vaccinations are allowing the country to move on from lockdowns, she said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-21 2333ET

