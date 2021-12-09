New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

Dec 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand plans to ban young people from
ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's
toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other
efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long.
People aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to
purchase cigarettes in the Pacific country of five million, part
of proposals unveiled on Thursday that will also curb the number
of retailers authorised to sell tobacco and cut nicotine levels
in all products.
"We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we
will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco
products to new cohorts of youth," New Zealand Associate
Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.
"If nothing changes, it would be decades till Mori smoking
rates fall below 5%, and this government is not prepared to
leave people behind."
Currently, 11.6% of all New Zealanders aged over 15 smoke, a
proportion that rises to 29% among indigenous Maori adults,
according to government figures.
The government will consult with a Maori health task force
in the coming months before introducing legislation into
parliament in June next year, with the aim of making it law by
the end of 2022.
The restrictions would then be rolled out in stages from
2024, beginning with a sharp reduction in the number of
authorised sellers, followed by reduced nicotine requirements in
2025 and the creation of the "smoke-free" generation from 2027.
The package of measures will make New Zealand's retail
tobacco industry one of the most restricted in the world, just
behind Bhutan where cigarette sales are banned outright. New
Zealand's neighbour Australia was the first country in the world
to mandate plain packaging of cigarettes in 2012.
The New Zealand government said while existing measures like
plain packaging and levies on sales had slowed tobacco
consumption, the tougher steps were necessary to achieve its
goal of fewer than 5% of the population smoking daily by 2025.
The new rules would halve the country's smoking rates in as
few as 10 years from when they take effect, the government said.
Smoking kills about 5,000 people a year in New Zealand,
making it one of the country's top causes of preventable death.
Four in five smokers started before age 18, the country's
government said.
"CRIME WAVE"
Health authorities welcomed the crackdown, while retailers
expressed concern about the impact on their businesses and
warned of the emergence of a black market.
The government did not give specifics about how the new
rules would be policed or whether and how they would apply to
visitors to the country.
"Cigarette smoking kills 14 New Zealanders every day and two
out of three smokers will die as a result of smoking," said New
Zealand Medical Association chair Alistair Humphrey in a
statement.
"This action plan offers some hope of realising our 2025
Smokefree Aotearoa goal, and keeping our tamariki (Maori
children) smokefree."
However, the Dairy and Business Owners Group, a lobby group
for local convenience stores, known in New Zealand as dairies,
said while it supported a smoke-free country, the government's
plan would destroy many businesses.
"This is all 100 per cent theory and zero per cent
substance," the group's chairman, Sunny Kaushal, told
Stuff.co.nz. "Theres going to be a crime wave. Gangs and
criminals will fill the gap with ciggie houses alongside tinnie
houses."
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney; editing by Jane Wardell)