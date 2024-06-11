SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday it would send 41 more military personnel to the United Nations mission along the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone between North and South Korea, as it looks to step up its role in international missions.

Defence Minister Judith Collins said the decision to increase New Zealand's military presence from 12 to as many as 53 at the UN Command Security Battalion reflected its commitment to support peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The mandate for the longstanding deployment to South Korea has been extended until September 2026, Collins said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been working to increase New Zealand's international engagement since taking office last year, including sending a maritime security team to the Red Sea.

