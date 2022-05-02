New Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government
said on Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including
keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said this would come into
effect once the government recorded an OBEGAL (operating balance
before gains and losses) surplus in 2024/25.
He said they had pushed out by 12 months the timing of when
OBEGAL would move into surplus due to the war in Ukraine and the
ongoing supply-chain disruptions.
The government is also moving to a new way of calculating
debt that is closer to international norms and includes a wider
range of government assets and liabilities.
It will also set a net debt ceiling of 30% of GDP, which the
government budget is currently tracking under.
Robertson said net debt was forecast, under IMF measures, to
peak at just over 21% of GDP next year and then fall over coming
years to 16%.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington
Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis)