News: Latest News
New Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP

05/02/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said this would come into effect once the government recorded an OBEGAL (operating balance before gains and losses) surplus in 2024/25.

He said they had pushed out by 12 months the timing of when OBEGAL would move into surplus due to the war in Ukraine and the ongoing supply-chain disruptions.

The government is also moving to a new way of calculating debt that is closer to international norms and includes a wider range of government assets and liabilities.

It will also set a net debt ceiling of 30% of GDP, which the government budget is currently tracking under.

Robertson said net debt was forecast, under IMF measures, to peak at just over 21% of GDP next year and then fall over coming years to 16%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
