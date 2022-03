The government also said it will also reduce fuel usage charges by 25 New Zealand cents.

It said it estimates the changes will reduce the cost of filling up a 40 litre tank of petrol by more than NZ$11 ($7.46), and for a 60 litre tank, more than NZ$17.

($1 = 1.4736 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)