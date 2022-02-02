New Zealand to reopen borders in phases from end-Feb.

WELLINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vaccinated New Zealanders in
Australia can travel home quarantine-free from Feb. 27 while
citizens in the rest of the world will be able to do so two
weeks later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday,
announcing a phased reopening of the borders.
Vaccinated backpackers, some skilled workers and
international students will also be allowed into the country
between March and April, and can self-isolate instead of staying
at state isolation facilities, Ardern said.
Tourists from Australia cannot enter until July, and
travellers from the rest of the world will be kept out for
another eight months, until October.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Leslie Adler)