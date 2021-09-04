New Zealand tried to deport attacker for years after he arrived as refugee

WELLINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand had tried for
years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven
people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said
after it released more details on the attacker following the
lifting of a court suppression order.
Court documents made public on Sunday identified the
attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, an ethnic Tamil
Muslim from Sri Lanka. He had arrived in New Zealand 10 years
ago on a student visa seeking refugee status, which was granted
in 2013.
Police were following Samsudeen and shot him dead about a
minute after he launched his attack on Friday after picking up a
knife from a supermarket display. He had been convicted and
imprisoned for about three years before being released in July.
Samsudeen's family issued a statement to the New Zealand
media describing their shock at the "terrible event".
Samsudeen was inspired by the Islamic State militant group
and was being monitored constantly but he could not be kept in
prison by law any longer, the government has said.
He came to the attention of the police and security services
in 2016 after he expressed sympathy on Facebook for militant
attacks, violent war-related videos and comments advocating
violent extremism.
It was subsequently discovered that his refugee status was
fraudulently obtained and the government moved to cancel his
visa and issued deportation notices.
But Samsudeen appealed against the deportation, and since he
was in prison, his appeal could not proceed until his criminal
trial ended in May this year.
The attack has led to questions about a loophole in
counter-terrorism laws that allowed Samsudeen to remain free
despite authorities being aware of the threat he posed.
The government has promised to tighten the law, in
particular to criminalise planning a militant attack.
"We will continue to review our immigration laws alongside
the terrorist suppression law and I'm sure if there are ways we
can improve it, we will," Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson
told a news conference.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on
Saturday that unsuccessful attempts to deport Samsudeen was a
"frustrating process" for the government.
Of the seven people wounded in the attack three are in
critical condition. One person has been released from hospital.
Samsudeen's family said in the statement they were
heartbroken.
"We hope to find out with you all, what happened in Aathil's
case and what we all could have done to prevent this," the
family said in the statement, released by his brother Aroos.
The family said Samsudeen was suffering from some mental
health problems and his condition got worse over the past 10
years as he spent more time in prison and dealing with court
cases.
"He wanted to share the sufferings and injustices. He saw
himself as someone fighting those injustices," the family said.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Chang, Robert
Birsel)