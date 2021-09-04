New Zealand tried to deport extremist Samsudeen for years

WELLINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand has tried for
years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven
people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said
after it released more details on the attacker following the
lifting of a court suppression order.
Court documents made public on Sunday named the attacker as
Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, a Tamil Muslim from Sri
Lanka. He had arrived in New Zealand 10 years ago on a student
visa seeking refugee status, which was granted in 2013.
Samsudeen came to the attention of the police and security
services in 2016 after he expressed sympathy on Facebook for
militant attacks, violent war-related videos and comments
advocating violent extremism.
It was later discovered that his refugee status was
fraudulently obtained, the government said in a statement,
adding that the process had begun to cancel his refugee status.
Police shot dead Samsudeen, who had been convicted and
imprisoned for about three years before being released in July,
moments after he launched his stabbing spree on Friday.
"In July this year I met with officials in person and
expressed my concern that the law could allow someone to remain
here who obtained their immigration status fraudulently and
posed a threat to our national security," Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern said.
"This has been a frustrating process."
The attack by Samsudeen has led to questions about why the
he was allowed to remain free if the authorities had decided he
needed to be watched so closely.
Ardern vowed on Saturday to pass legislation that would
criminalise planning a terror attack and tighten other
counter-terrorism laws.
Samsudeen's family issued a statement to the local New
Zealand media, describing their shock on the attack.
"We are heartbroken after this terrible event," said the
statement released by his brother Aroos, carried by state
broadcaster 1NEWS.
"We hope to find out with you all, what happened in Aathil's
case and what we all could have done to prevent this," the
statement said.
